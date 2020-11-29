ELGIN - Edward Sobczak, 91, of Elgin passed away on November 25, 2020 in his home, surrounded by family. He was born on September 17, 1929 in Chicago, IL the son of Frank and Helen (Graychek) Sobczak. Edward was a Veteran, and served in the Illinois National Guard. He had worked for Charles Levy Circulating Company for many years prior to retirement. Edward was devoted to his children and grandchildren, and will be deeply missed. Survivors include his two daughters, Sharon (Mike) Gough and Linda Gessler; 7 grandchildren, Ed, Michael (Hope), Joe (Angie), Nick (Stacey), Andy, Jon (Amanda) and Lacy; 12 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Brianna, Nicholas Jr., Ryen, Jonny, Juliana, Giovanni, Vito, Collin, Dylen, Nathan and Wes; a sister, Theresa Bartels; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Virginia in 2004. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 9:00am-11:00am, at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, with the funeral service starting at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.