Edward T. Gaubatz, known to all as Tom, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, with his daughters and longtime best friends by his side. His daughters grew up hearing stories of his youth on a farm in Iowa (including a cautionary tale about matches and a pile of hay and the virtue of Telling The Truth) and his later childhood and adolescence growing up on Chicago's South Side (including a number of stories about "Crazy Eddie" with whom Dad hung out on train trestles and semi-successfully trained some city pigeons as carrier pigeons; most of our questions about both were answered by a shrug and "to see if we could"). Tom attended Northern IL University, where he and his future wife, Sue, became friends while working in the dorm cafeteria. Twenty-odd years and one strategically traded slice of German chocolate cake later, their younger daughter would live in that very same dorm. A longtime member, then employee of St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, Tom served his community faithfully and daily. He was proud of his work with COVE Alliance, supporting children orphaned by the AIDS crisis in Uganda. Tom donated money to add a building for the primary school at the St. Jerome campus in Kapeeka, and at the age of 65, he traveled outside the US for the first time ever to help build and dedicate this school in Sue's name. When he wasn't training pigeons or building schools, Tom enjoyed biking and running far faster and further than much younger people. He also loved music, singing, and playing guitar, and never gave up his attempts to teach his yellow lab when to come in on back-up. He will be remembered for his generosity, brilliant humor, and gentle love by all who knew him. Surviving are his beloved daughters, Elizabeth Carroll and Rebecca (Ross Jr.) Hugi; 2 grandchildren, Henson and Wilder; five siblings, Robert Gaubatz, Patricia (Gordon) MacDonald, Rosemary (Gary) Janssen, Evelyn Gaubatz, and David (Cindy) Gaubatz; and by many nieces, nephews, honorary grand-nieces and nephews, and countless dear friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Gaubatz on April 13, 2007, and we are sure they've already found each other. A public visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 US Hwy. 45, Indian Creek, IL, with a private one-hour family viewing prior to funeral mass on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, something that never meant much to Dad, please consider donating in his honor to a , or sponsoring a child or donating to the COVE Alliance in his name. Arrangements made by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2020