ROSELLE - Edward V. Obrochta, 93, of Roselle for over 60 years, died August 1, 2019. Edward was the beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Jaske); loving father of Don (Linda), Mike, Greg, Debbie (Stan) Faulkner, Perry (Kim) and Karla (Jack) Bushell; proud grandfather of 15, cherished great-grandfather of 24. He will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, August 7, 9:00am until time of prayers 10:30am at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Road (½ mile south of Irving Park Road), Roselle, to St. Walter Church, Mass 11:00am. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2019