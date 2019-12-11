|
Edward W. Mayer, 84, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away December 4, 2019 at Manorcare in Libertyville, IL. He was born January 9, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA to Franz and Helen Mayer. Ed is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elaine Mayer, his children David (Elizabeth) Mayer, Michele (Christobal Roman) Mayer, Christine (Michael) Danter, Edward (Karen) Mayer Jr., and Michael (Laura) Mayer, his grandchildren Matthew and Daniel Mayer, Nicole Roman, Andrew, Nicholas, and Elise Danter, Julia, Caroline, Patrick, and Mikey Mayer, and his brother Frank Mayer. He was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. The funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00am at Prince of Peace 135 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa, IL. Interment will be held after the services at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. For more information please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019