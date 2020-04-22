|
WEST CHICAGO - Edward Warren Reeve, age 82, a longtime resident of West Chicago, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born on December 31, 1937 in Geneva, IL to Chester and Loretta Reeve. Ed graduated from Batavia High School and then was united in marriage on November 24, 1956 to Linda Jean Repass, and was married for 57 years until her passing in 2014. He worked at various places throughout his career mostly in the insurance field at Prudential. He was very active at Community Fellowship Church, a Democratic Party Candidate Supporter and Volunteer at West Chicago food pantries. Ed is survived by his daughter, Lori Shilling; brother, Ron Reeve; many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda in 2014; parents; brothers, Robert, Elmer, and Johnny; and sisters, Gladys and Pat. Due to the current national situation, a private service will take place with burial in Glen Oak Cemetery in West Chicago. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Community Fellowship Church. Contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the . Arrangements by Norris-Segert Funeral Home and Cremation Services. For info 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2020