Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
(847) 289-8054
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
7:30 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
View Map
Inurnment
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD WITTLIEF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD WITTLIEF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD WITTLIEF Obituary
SOUTH ELGIN - Edward Wittlief, 87, died January 29, 2020. Ed was the beloved husband of Phyllis; loving father of Bradley, Lorna, Nancy, Sharon and David; proud grandfather of Todd, Niki, Brook, Abby, Roy, Derek, Tia, Allison and Katie; dear great-grandfather of 7; cherished brother of Betty Bruhn. Memorial Visitation Tuesday, February 4, 4:00pm until time of memorial service 7:30pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert Street (at State Street), South Elgin. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Thursday, 10:00am. For information, 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -