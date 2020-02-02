|
SOUTH ELGIN - Edward Wittlief, 87, died January 29, 2020. Ed was the beloved husband of Phyllis; loving father of Bradley, Lorna, Nancy, Sharon and David; proud grandfather of Todd, Niki, Brook, Abby, Roy, Derek, Tia, Allison and Katie; dear great-grandfather of 7; cherished brother of Betty Bruhn. Memorial Visitation Tuesday, February 4, 4:00pm until time of memorial service 7:30pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert Street (at State Street), South Elgin. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Thursday, 10:00am. For information, 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020