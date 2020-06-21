EDWARD Z. TUCKER
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Edward Z. Tucker passed away June 20, 2020. He was born in Gary, IN to Paul and Nina Tucker. Edward attended LSU on a track scholarship and ROTC program. He was an Army veteran who graduated from Ranger training. Edward was the beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Sayles) for 63 years; loving father of the late Mike (1992), Bill and Jim (Michelle); cherished grandfather of Meagan and Sarah. Edward worked for the FBI, Secret Service, First National Bank of Chicago and Office of Inspector General until retiring in 1993. He was an avid golfer and fisherman who loved to spend time with his family and granddaughters in Idaho. A Mass will be held Tuesday, June 23 at 1pm with a visitation to follow until 3pm for family and friends at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
03:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
