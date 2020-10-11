Edwardine P. "Eddie" Wojek, 95, longtime resident of Palatine. Beloved wife of late Vince. Loving mother of Pat (Ron) Zeman, Pam (Jack) McLoraine, Joan (Bob) Butirro and Jean (Tim) Dorsey. Cherished grandmother of Sean (Jill), Kyle, Erin, Bridget and Ally. Dear sister of Bob (Mary Ann) Kelley, the late Jim (Pam) Kelley, the late Ed (Peggy) Kelley, the late Florence (Paul) Goltschman and the late Gene (Mary Ann) Kelley. Fond aunt and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franciscan Outreach, 717B W. 18th Street, Chicago, IL 60616. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E. Anderson Drive, Palatine. Due to the current pandemic there is a maximum of 75 attendees. Please notify the family if you wish to attend the Mass. Visitation and interment will be held privately. For more information, call 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
.