Edwin Alan Elzy, 69, of Union, died peacefully in his home on November 28, 2020. Ed was born on April 23, 1951 in Chicago to parents Albert and Lorraine (nee Custer) Elzy. He married Colleen Tennison on September 4, 1976. Ed loved to build things and took great pride in building his and Colleen's home. He loved to fix up automobiles and could often be found tinkering on his cars and motorcycles. Ed and Colleen took many trips together and with friends exploring new places. He was a volunteer with the Algonquin Fire Department from 1985-1988. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Ed is survived by his beloved wife, Colleen Elzy, his sister, Susan Hernandez, brother-in-law, Justin (Debbie)Tennison, sister-in-laws, Charleen Onstad, Kathleeen Tennison, his nieces and nephews, David (Desa) Lovejoy, Jacob Onstad, Shawn Collier, Tiffany (John) Walker, Lauren (Cam) Hoskins, Alison (Wes) Nelsen, Mary Onstad, and Janayah Protko, and his great nieces and nephews, Jack Walker, Griffin and Harrison Nelsen, Lydia and Avery Nelsen, and Olivia and Nora Lovejoy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lorraine Elzy, his half-sister Lynn Billman, and his nephew and godson, Jamie Tennison. Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, and a graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Algonquin Cemetery, 1098-1030 Cary Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Memorials in Ed's name can be made to the Algonquin Fire Department or to a local animal shelter of your choice. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date when we can all safely gather and celebrate as one.




Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
