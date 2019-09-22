Daily Herald Obituaries
|
EDWIN F. KUSEK


1925 - 2019
EDWIN F. KUSEK Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Edwin F. Kusek passed away September 15, 2019. He was born on October 2, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois to Jacob and Agatha (nee Kowalek) Kusek. He was awarded the Bronze Star for evacuation of a wounded officer during artillery fire while serving in the US Army during WWII with the 94th Infantry Division. He retired from his business career as Marketing Director of Turtle Wax Inc. Ed will be remembered for his love of golf and family and enjoyed challenging crossword puzzles and engaging in stories. Edwin was the loving father of Robert Kusek and Patricia (William) Bliss, beloved uncle, fond brother-in-law, and great friend and mentor to many. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia M. (nee Bednarz); his siblings, Mitchell, Adeline Zegar, Casimer, Henry, Lottie Koziol and Alice Prorak. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 432 S. Mitchell Ave., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Committal Service 1:30, Thursday in the interment chapel at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, Ill. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
