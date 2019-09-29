Daily Herald Obituaries
EDWIN "SKIP" HOULIHAN

Skip was born June 27, 1931 in Libertyville. He passed away peacefully September 26, 2019 in Chicago. Skip is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sally; children, Kelly (Curt) Schenk, Michael (Wendy) Houlihan, and Thomas (Mary Beth Cloutier) Houlihan; daughter in law, Mary Kay Houlihan; grandchildren, Stephanie and Kevin Schenk, Colin and Claire Houlihan, and Madeline and Kyle Houlihan; great-granddaughter, Antonia; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Frances Houlihan; and five siblings. Memorial visitation will be 10am until the memorial service at 12pm, Friday October 4 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake Cook Road), Barrington. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Skip's name may be made to a . Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
