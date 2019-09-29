|
Skip was born June 27, 1931 in Libertyville. He passed away peacefully September 26, 2019 in Chicago. Skip is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sally; children, Kelly (Curt) Schenk, Michael (Wendy) Houlihan, and Thomas (Mary Beth Cloutier) Houlihan; daughter in law, Mary Kay Houlihan; grandchildren, Stephanie and Kevin Schenk, Colin and Claire Houlihan, and Madeline and Kyle Houlihan; great-granddaughter, Antonia; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Frances Houlihan; and five siblings. Memorial visitation will be 10am until the memorial service at 12pm, Friday October 4 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake Cook Road), Barrington. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Skip's name may be made to a . Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019