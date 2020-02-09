|
Edwin John Lawson, 93, died Feb. 2, 2020. Born on the 4th of July. Loving husband of the late Loretta; father of Daniel, Judith, Cynthia and Thomas. Grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 5. Memorial celebrated Saturday, Feb. 15 at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL from noon to 2 PM, with a service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . See extended Obituary at meadowsfh.com. Information, 847-253-0224.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020