Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
EDWIN JOHN LAWSON

EDWIN JOHN LAWSON Obituary
Edwin John Lawson, 93, died Feb. 2, 2020. Born on the 4th of July. Loving husband of the late Loretta; father of Daniel, Judith, Cynthia and Thomas. Grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 5. Memorial celebrated Saturday, Feb. 15 at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL from noon to 2 PM, with a service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . See extended Obituary at meadowsfh.com. Information, 847-253-0224.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
