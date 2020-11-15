Edwin Ketterling, 86, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Barrington, IL. He was born May 8, 1934 on a farm in Streeter, North Dakota. After starting his education in a one room schoolhouse he worked his way through the University of North Dakota, graduating with a bachelor's degree in engineering. He also participated in a foreign exchange student program in Austria. After college Edwin moved to Peoria, IL, where he met and married the love of his life, Joyce (Martin) Ketterling. Edwin had a passion for big tractors. He was an engineer for Oliver Farm Equipment Company and chief engineer for the Magnum Tractor at Case International Harvester. He was a longtime member of CrossLife Evangelical Free Church in Libertyville. He will be remembered as a family man, always putting his family first. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. All who knew him appreciated his wisdom, his passion for the Word of God, and his gentleness. He modeled integrity, a diligent work ethic, and was always willing to help someone in need. Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Joyce Ketterling; 3 children, Dr. Kevan (Boh) Ketterling, Keith Ketterling, and Kathi (William) Bliler; 8 grandchildren, Janae (Andrew) Griffiths, Hannah (Dan) Nikolich, Morgan Ketterling, emma (Cameron) arbor, Anna Ketterling, Gracie Ketterling, Griffin Bliler, and Dakota Bliler; 3 great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Benjamin, and Annalisa Griffiths. He is also survived by 6 siblings, Sally Belzowski, Lynn Wentz, Harlan Ketterling, Jayne Donnelly, Judy (Jack) Ewing, and Daphne (Jim) Kuhn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Julia Ketterling; and his brother, Marvin Ketterling. Private family services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. For those that wish to attend services virtually, a link will be available on the funeral home website beginning at 11:00 a.m. Thursday. A Celebration of Life memorial service is planned for spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to PADS, Habitat for Humanity, or Samaritan's Purse. For further info, 847-362-3009. The family invites you to please share a memory with them at www.burnettdane.com
.