Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
1234 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
1234 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
EDWIN THOMAS HENRICKS


1931 - 2019
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Edwin Henricks was born August 2, 1931 in Evanston to William and Esther (nee Krause) Henricks. He died September 12, 2019 at his home in Arlington Heights. Ed served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He was the Principal for Dryden Elementary School in Arlington Heights. A longtime member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, his home of worship for 60 years. Ed was also part of Community Bible Study at Orchard Church. Edwin is survived by his wife Barbara (nee Harrison) Henricks; his children Jeff (Lorraine) Henricks, Jane (Dieter) Thiergart and William (Cathy) Henricks; his grandchildren Megan Stotts, Caitlin Martinez, Olivia Eljaiek-Hendricks, Elise Henricks, Kelsey Pandrangi, Caroline Henricks, and Adrienne Henricks; and his great-grandson Frederick Stotts. Ed is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Susan. Memorial visitation Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM at the Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Memorial service Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 AM at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Interment to follow service at the Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
