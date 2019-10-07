Daily Herald Obituaries
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Ligouri Church
411 N. Wheeling Road
Prospect Heights, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Ligouri Church
411 N. Wheeling Road
Prospect Heights, IL
EDWINA R. CHWASTEK


1927 - 2019
EDWINA R. CHWASTEK Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Edwina R. Chwastek, 92, was born July 6, 1927 in Poland to Joseph and Marianna Jozefa (Widzinska) Urban and passed away October 5, 2019. Edwina was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Chwastek; loving mother of Julita Urban and the late Peter (Barbara) Chwastek; cherished grandmother of Joseph (Stacy) Gabanski and Alexandra Chwastek and great-grandmother of Joseph and Geri. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
