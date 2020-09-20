Edwina Senne, age 85 of Schaumburg and formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late George O. Senne. Loving mother of Nancy (Lawrence) Senne-Mikeska, Karen Senne-Brown and Donald (JoAnne) Senne. Dear grandmother of 4. Dear sister-in-law of Ann Czerniak. Edwina will also be missed by her cat Ginger, granddogs Scrappy, Abby, Keemo Sabe, Sasha, Vanna and a grandbird Phoebe. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the visitation and services will be private. Online condolences can be left at www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
.