BUFFALO GROVE - Eileen A. Cozzarelli was born on October 28, 1935 in Jersey City, NJ to James and Mary (nee Murray) Mooney. She died Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Buffalo Grove. Mrs. Cozzarelli worked as a telephone operator for J.C. Penney in Buffalo Grove for 12 years. She was a member of St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. Eileen was a member and past president of the Knights of Columbus Holy Rosary Council's Women's Auxiliary. Eileen loved to garden and to travel. She also loved to read and watch mysteries. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was loved by all. Eileen is survived by her spouse of 60 years, Angelo; children, Joseph Cozzarelli, James Cozzarelli, Michael Cozzarelli, and Katherine Cozzarelli; grandchildren, Alexis and Celeste Cozzarelli; brother-in-law, Robert Sulo; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Mooney; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Nancy Cozzarelli; daughter-in-law, Bernadette Cozzarelli; and siblings, Mary Turocy, James Mooney, William Mooney, Margaret Sulo, Bernardine Boback, John Mooney and Martin Mooney. The Visitation and Interment will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The at https://www.alz.org/illinois. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020