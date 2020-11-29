Eileen B. Glodowski was born November 8, 1927, in Milwaukee, WI, to Erwin and Agnes Fuchs. She passed away peacefully at her home November 25, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Eileen is survived by her children, Margaret (Howard) Lanctot, Mary (Scott) Bischoff, David (Maureen) Glodowski, and Daniel (Wendy) Glodowski; grandchildren, Paul Lanctot, Erin (Ryan) Gilleran, Mark (Nora) Lanctot, Scott (Missy) Lanctot, Abby Bischoff, David Bischoff, Peter (Raquel) Bischoff, Robert (Sheana) Glodowski, Becky Glodowski, Molly Glodowski, and Brittany (Jeff) Patterson; and great-grandchildren, Jessica Gilleran, Jaden Gilleran, Orion Lanctot, Betty Lanctot, Vera Lanctot, Vince Lanctot, Delilah Lanctot, Brynlee Glodowski, Sam Bischoff, Coralynn Harrison, and Frankie Patterson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and sisters, Jane Hennick and Patricia Lange. Services for Eileen will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences, please visit www.davenportfamily.com
