1/
EILEEN B. GLODOWSKI
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EILEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen B. Glodowski was born November 8, 1927, in Milwaukee, WI, to Erwin and Agnes Fuchs. She passed away peacefully at her home November 25, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Eileen is survived by her children, Margaret (Howard) Lanctot, Mary (Scott) Bischoff, David (Maureen) Glodowski, and Daniel (Wendy) Glodowski; grandchildren, Paul Lanctot, Erin (Ryan) Gilleran, Mark (Nora) Lanctot, Scott (Missy) Lanctot, Abby Bischoff, David Bischoff, Peter (Raquel) Bischoff, Robert (Sheana) Glodowski, Becky Glodowski, Molly Glodowski, and Brittany (Jeff) Patterson; and great-grandchildren, Jessica Gilleran, Jaden Gilleran, Orion Lanctot, Betty Lanctot, Vera Lanctot, Vince Lanctot, Delilah Lanctot, Brynlee Glodowski, Sam Bischoff, Coralynn Harrison, and Frankie Patterson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and sisters, Jane Hennick and Patricia Lange. Services for Eileen will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences, please visit www.davenportfamily.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory - Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved