Eileen Craig (nee Martin), age 91. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Craig; loving mother of Fran (Bruce) Dobrowski and Tony (Toni) Craig; proud grandmother of Ryan (Kelly) Libel, Roni (Michael) Kopera, Amanda (Joe) Reynolds, Nicole (Joey) Zambetti and Dan Craig; dear great-grandmother of Dylan and Erin Libel and Maddie and Lulu Kopera. Visitation, Thursday March 7, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday March 8, 2019, 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077 to Saint Paul of the Cross, 320 S. Washington Avenue, Park Ridge, IL 60068, Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Center, 2145 N. Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60614. Info, www.donnellanfuneral.com or 847-675-1990.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019