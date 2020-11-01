Eileen Dorothy Halleran (nee McGrath), 94, passed away peacefully Oct. 29th surrounded by love and support from family and friends near and far. Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 2nd, 4-8 p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadow Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Eileen is the beloved wife of the late Luke; loving mother of Linda, William, Laurence and the late Richard Halleran; adored grandmother of Luke, Aly and Dillon Halleran, Eric and Michael Salvesen; cherished daughter of the late Andrew and Minnie (nee Behrendt) McGrath; dear sister of the late Andrew, Arthur and Wilbur McGrath. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
