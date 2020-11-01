1/
EILEEN DOROTHY (MCGRATH) HALLERAN
Eileen Dorothy Halleran (nee McGrath), 94, passed away peacefully Oct. 29th surrounded by love and support from family and friends near and far. Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 2nd, 4-8 p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadow Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Eileen is the beloved wife of the late Luke; loving mother of Linda, William, Laurence and the late Richard Halleran; adored grandmother of Luke, Aly and Dillon Halleran, Eric and Michael Salvesen; cherished daughter of the late Andrew and Minnie (nee Behrendt) McGrath; dear sister of the late Andrew, Arthur and Wilbur McGrath. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
NOV
3
Funeral
10:30 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
