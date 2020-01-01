|
|
Eileen Elizabeth Wright, age 93, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 at Oak Crest Residence in Elgin, Illinois with her loving family by her side. Eileen's birth was celebrated on November 1, 1926 by her parents Soren "Sam" Krogh and Anna Larsen Krogh who emigrated from Denmark and lived in Chicago, Illinois and then moved to Elgin, Illinois. Eileen was born in Chicago, Illinois at Lutheran Memorial Hospital and graduated from Elgin High School, Class of 1944. She attended Ellis Business College in Elgin, Illinois, then kicked off with her first part time job at Sherman Hospital Admittance - spending much of her life as a dedicated homemaker, as she raised her kids to adulthood - followed later in life by serving as the Tax Assessor for Wayne Township. She married the love of her life Harry August Wright, Jr. of Elgin, Illinois on Valentine's Day, February 14th, 1948, after he swept her off her feet at the local fair celebration in Wing Park. Together the two enjoyed camping and travel to distant campgrounds. Demonstrating her love for the outdoors, Eileen always found immense joy living at their lake house on Lake Delavan spending time with friends and family snowmobiling and boating and regular visits from grandchildren. She could also be found tending her many gardens, a hobby she enjoyed throughout her life. She was also a devout Christian along with her husband and was one of the founding members of Grace Evangelical Church of Elgin, Illinois. She was preceded in death by both her parents and her brother Bob Krogh, daughter-in-law Kathy (Marquis) Krogh, son-in-law Mike Steurer, granddaughter-in-law Amanda Wright, grandson Tim Wright and great granddaughters Kayla and Mattie and is survived by her loving husband Harry August Wright, Jr., 94 of Elgin, Illinois. She is also survived by her brother Ken Krogh, sister-in-law Mariam Krogh, her children, Tom Wright (Sandy), Karen Steurer, Jean Wright, Rich Wright (Kim), grandchildren, Aaron Wright (Danielle), Stephen Steurer (Jen), Jeff Steurer (Karen), Tim Steurer (Michelle), Elizabeth Steurer (Matt), Margaret Lindquist (Nate), Tommy Wright (Charity), Amy Wright, and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Emmalyn, Xander, Joshua, Ella, Tyler, Nathan, Braedyn, Anika, Finn, Noah, Jacob, Drew, Michael, Abby, Connor, Elena, Josef, Samuel, Anna, Michael, Gabriel, Joshua, Isaac, Charity, Ethan, James, Gavin, Jeremiah, Lily, Elijah, and Gabriella. Visitation will be from 2:00pm to 3:00pm and services will be held at 3:00 on Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Laird Funeral Home, 310 South State Street, Elgin, Illinois 60123. Pastor Steve Hollenbeck to officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Atrium at Oak Crest Residence, 204 South State Street, Elgin, Illinois 60123 or a . 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 1, 2020