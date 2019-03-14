Daily Herald Obituaries
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
930 W. Higgins Rd.
Schaumburg, IL
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
930 W. Higgins Rd.
Schaumburg, IL
EILEEN FRANCES MADAY


EILEEN FRANCES MADAY Obituary
A resident of Chicago, family and friends of Eileen Frances Maday, 72, will gather for a Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 10:00 am until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 am at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 930 W. Higgins Rd., Schaumburg. Born September 13, 1946 in Syracuse, New York to Rita (nee Perry) and the late Stephen Maday, she passed away March 10, 2019 in Des Plaines. Eileen was an animal lover of all kinds, especially cats. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, card making and was an avid reader. Eileen was the loving sister of Mark, Barbara (James) Beck, Melissa (John) Sheldon, the late James and the late Stephen Jr.; adoring aunt of 8 nieces and 5 nephews; fond great-aunt of 3 nieces and 7 nephews; devoted friend to Barbara Kollacks, and a dear friend to many others. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. For information call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
