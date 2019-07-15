|
|
Eileen J. Moskal nee Slowinski, 79, of Elk Grove Village for 46 years peacefully passed away July 11, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Eugene (1996); loving mother of Kimberly (Keith) Antonsen, Kathleen Post, and Scott (Jackie) Moskal; cherished grandmother of Amy, Rachael, Ryan, Brandon, Justin, Tyler, Brooklyn, and Sienna; and the dear sister of Barbara Baczkowski and the late Thomas (Gail) Slowinski. Services will be private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 15, 2019