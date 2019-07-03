Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E. Maple Ave.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E. Maple Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EILEEN BREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN M. BREEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EILEEN M. BREEN Obituary
LIBERTYVILLE - Eileen M. Breen, nee Olsen, 89, passed away at her home. Mrs. Breen had served as executive secretary for both Mars Co. and Ford Motor Co. She was a 32 years resident of Libertyville and spent many of those years as a volunteer for Condell Medical Center. Eileen was a devoted member of the Libertyville Bible Study group, was an avid golfer and a lover of all animals. She was the loving mother of Tim (Mindy) Breen, Laurie (Ray) Wienke, Sue (John) Church, Rich (Lisa) Breen and Marty Breen, the proud grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 2, the dearest sister of Raymond (Tridy) Olsen and cherished aunt of many. Eileen was the devoted wife of the late Richard. Funeral Mass will be 11 AM Monday, July 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., where there will be visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Interment Ascension Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations made to Orphans of the Storm, 2200 Riverwoods Rd., Riverwoods, IL 60015 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by McMurrough Chapel, Libertyville, 847-362-2626. Sign guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McMurrough Funeral Chapel
Download Now