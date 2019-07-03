LIBERTYVILLE - Eileen M. Breen, nee Olsen, 89, passed away at her home. Mrs. Breen had served as executive secretary for both Mars Co. and Ford Motor Co. She was a 32 years resident of Libertyville and spent many of those years as a volunteer for Condell Medical Center. Eileen was a devoted member of the Libertyville Bible Study group, was an avid golfer and a lover of all animals. She was the loving mother of Tim (Mindy) Breen, Laurie (Ray) Wienke, Sue (John) Church, Rich (Lisa) Breen and Marty Breen, the proud grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 2, the dearest sister of Raymond (Tridy) Olsen and cherished aunt of many. Eileen was the devoted wife of the late Richard. Funeral Mass will be 11 AM Monday, July 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., where there will be visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Interment Ascension Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations made to Orphans of the Storm, 2200 Riverwoods Rd., Riverwoods, IL 60015 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by McMurrough Chapel, Libertyville, 847-362-2626. Sign guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 3, 2019