ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Eileen M. Feeley was born July 4, 1931 to Anna K. Johnson and I.L. Dunn. She passed away on June 28, 2019 at the Moorings In Arlington Heights, Illinois. Beloved partner and companion of the late Tom Usher. Survived by her three daughters Kathryn (Tom) Gorman, Carol Feeley (Brad Phillips) and Sharon (George) Pabst; her grandsons Charlie and Sean Pabst; her great-granddaughter Mikayla Pabst as well as her beloved sister Fran Sabaluski. She is also survived by her companion's children Linda (Malcolm) Lambe, Tom (Debby), Terry, Jeanne (Steve) Kirchner, Eileen (Cricket) Marx, and the late Joe Usher. Eileen was an instructor of psychology at the College of Lake County. She was also a former staff member at Highland Park and Waukegan schools. She was a graduate of Loyola University in Chicago and National Louis University in Wilmette. Eileen was a resident at the Moorings of Arlington Heights as well as previously being a long-term resident of Deerfield, IL and Newburyport, MA. Services and interment in Dallas, PA will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Geneva Foundation of the Moorings, 811 E. Central Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60005.