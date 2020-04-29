Daily Herald Obituaries
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
EILEEN MARY BOEDIGHEIMER

EILEEN MARY BOEDIGHEIMER Obituary
CAROL STREAM - Eileen Mary Boedigheimer, age 76, passed away on April 19, 2020. Eileen was a graduate of St. Anne's School of Nursing and later in her career went back to school and received her bachelor's degree from St. Francis College. Eileen worked much of her R.N. career at hospitals in Chicagoland and was a longtime employee for NIGAS/ NICOR. Eileen is the beloved wife of the late Gerald. Loving mother of David (Jen), Dennis (Mary) and Don (Amanda) Boedigheimer. Beloved daughter of the late Wayne and the late Emily (Hora) Turner of Aurora, Illinois. Proud grandmother of 12. Great-grandmother of 2. In lieu of flowers, donations to Autism Speaks or the would be appreciated. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date due to social gathering restrictions at this time. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel, 630-293-5200.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
