Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EILEEN HEIDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN P. HEIDEN


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
EILEEN P. HEIDEN Obituary
BARRINGTON - Eileen, 88, was born April 4, 1930 to John and Sarah Martin. She passed away peacefully March 27, 2019 in Lake Zurich. Eileen was an avid traveler, visiting 17 countries with her travel buddy and daughter, Renee. She loved animals, all things Elvis, and treasured the time she spent with her family. Eileen is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, Ken; children, Cherie Huber, Renee (Edward) Klingberg, Maureen (Kathy Bretz) Heiden, and Quinn (Paige) Heiden; grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Shauna, Brittany, Jared, Savannah, and Keegan; and great-grandchildren, Gianna and Armani. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held from 3-8pm Sunday, March 31st at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Road), Barrington. A prayer service will begin at 7pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences. Call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home
View Now