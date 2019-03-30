|
BARRINGTON - Eileen, 88, was born April 4, 1930 to John and Sarah Martin. She passed away peacefully March 27, 2019 in Lake Zurich. Eileen was an avid traveler, visiting 17 countries with her travel buddy and daughter, Renee. She loved animals, all things Elvis, and treasured the time she spent with her family. Eileen is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, Ken; children, Cherie Huber, Renee (Edward) Klingberg, Maureen (Kathy Bretz) Heiden, and Quinn (Paige) Heiden; grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Shauna, Brittany, Jared, Savannah, and Keegan; and great-grandchildren, Gianna and Armani. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held from 3-8pm Sunday, March 31st at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Road), Barrington. A prayer service will begin at 7pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences. Call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 30, 2019