BARTLETT - Eileen P. Missele, nee Laquet, 94, of Geneva, formerly of Bartlett, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1925 in Belleville, IL, the daughter of Oliver and Elsie (Winkler) Laquet. As a child, Eileen was stricken by polio but she never let that stop her. She enjoyed life and traveled often with her husband, Fred. Eileen and Fred were active members of St. Peter Damian Catholic Church in Bartlett for over 60 years, until their move to Geneva in 2016. Her Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren were her life and she loved spending vacations and holidays with them. Her motto always was "The More the Merrier". She will be greatly missed by all. Eileen is survived by her children: Fred (Lucy) Missele, Jr., Diane (Dennis) Kleckner, Steve (Karen) Missele, David (Kelly) Missele and Debra (John) Dieckhoff; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; Her sister Audrey (the late Albert) Gyorr; brother-in-law Carl (Chris) Missele and sister-in-law Ann Missele; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her parents; and her sisters, Dorothy, Carol Mae and Devona Foley. Visitation will be held Thursday evening, January 9, 2020, from 4-8 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., Elgin. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Peter Damian Catholic Church, 131 S. Crest Ave., Bartlett. Burial will follow in the Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Eileen's name may be given to St. Peter Damian Catholic Church in Bartlett. Eileen's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and aides from Greenfields of Geneva that assisted Eileen during her residency. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020