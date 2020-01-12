Daily Herald Obituaries
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:45 AM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Hubert Church
Hoffman Estates, IL
EILEEN STEFFEN MARSHALL


1926 - 2020
EILEEN STEFFEN MARSHALL Obituary
Family and friends of Eileen Steffen Marshall, 93, a resident of Hoffman Estates/ Schaumburg for 64 years, will gather for visitation Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 9:30am until time of funeral prayers at 11:45am at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg, proceeding to 12:30pm funeral mass at St. Hubert Church, Hoffman Estates. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Born Dec. 23, 1926 in Chicago, she passed away peacefully Jan. 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving children. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Jack Steffen of 22 years and the late Chuck Marshall of 39 years; loving mother of Kaysie (Rick) Oldani, Mary Beth (Neal) Tushner, John (Joan) Steffen, Marty (Barbara) Steffen; fond stepmother of Linda (Glen) Hartman, the late Michael Cohen, Rick (Betty Ann) Cohen, Michael Marshall and Steven (Karen) Marshall; adoring grandmother of 19 and proud great-grandmother of 26; dear friend to many, she will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Eileen's name to , . For information, please call 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
