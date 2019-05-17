Eileen Virginia (Malcom) Powers passed away peacefully in her home in Boynton Beach, Florida with family on April 27, 2019. Born in Braintree, Massachusetts in 1928, Eileen shared many happy years with her high school sweetheart and husband, Joseph A. Powers, who preceded her in the death. Her parents Helen (Doyle) and Clarence Malcolm also preceded her in death. She was a loving mother of Colleen (Elias Mwarari) Powers, Beth (John Remington) Pestka, Michael (Sally) Powers and Megan (Gerry) Miller. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Eileen and her family moved to Lake Bluff, Illinois in 1959 where Eileen became an active member of the Women's Club, planning and participating in many Women's Club events and shows. She carried on this tradition when she retired to Boynton Beach becoming a dynamic member and officer of the Seagate of Gulfstream Women's Club. She had a terrific sense of humor, a zest for life and fun and planned many legendary parties with her friends and family. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to North Suburban Special Recreation Association. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary