Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EILEEN POWERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN VIRGINIA (MALCOM) POWERS


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
EILEEN VIRGINIA (MALCOM) POWERS Obituary
Eileen Virginia (Malcom) Powers passed away peacefully in her home in Boynton Beach, Florida with family on April 27, 2019. Born in Braintree, Massachusetts in 1928, Eileen shared many happy years with her high school sweetheart and husband, Joseph A. Powers, who preceded her in the death. Her parents Helen (Doyle) and Clarence Malcolm also preceded her in death. She was a loving mother of Colleen (Elias Mwarari) Powers, Beth (John Remington) Pestka, Michael (Sally) Powers and Megan (Gerry) Miller. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Eileen and her family moved to Lake Bluff, Illinois in 1959 where Eileen became an active member of the Women's Club, planning and participating in many Women's Club events and shows. She carried on this tradition when she retired to Boynton Beach becoming a dynamic member and officer of the Seagate of Gulfstream Women's Club. She had a terrific sense of humor, a zest for life and fun and planned many legendary parties with her friends and family. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to North Suburban Special Recreation Association.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.