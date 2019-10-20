|
|
Memorial services for Eileen Walderon will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Cornerstone United Methodist Church (corner of Muirhead and Russell Road) Elgin. Eileen was born on October 1, 1918 and died on September 15, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. She was 2 weeks short of her 101st birthday! Eileen taught elementary school in Elgin for decades before retirement and moving into the Holmstad community in Batavia. As editor and "chief polliwog" of the Trumpet newspaper at Holmstad, she was known and love by many. Eileen was a faithful member of the Cornerstone Church and a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Elgin prior to the merger of churches. Survivors include her daughter Sheryl and son Deryl as well as grandchildren and a great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Henry "Hank" Walderon. Arrangements by the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019