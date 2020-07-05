1/
EKATERINI HARALAMBAKIS
Ekaterini Haralambakis (Mokakos) was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Petros G. Haralambakis. Loving mother of George (Alexandra), Peter (Meridith) and Frank (Lee Ann) Haralambakis. Proud yiayia of Emily, Peter, Eleanor, Amelia and Ella. Dear sister of the late Gregory (Pota) Mokakos and Andoni (Triada) Mokakos. Theia of Martha (Mike) Casalino, Gus (Kyle) Mokakos, Peter Mokakos, Barbara (Taki) Giannakopoulou, Orania (Taki) Karembetsous, Yianni Tsukalas, George (Diana) Haralambakis and Mary (George) Karydis. Services will be held on Monday, July 6 at 1:00 pm St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Rd., Palatine, IL 60067. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, masks must be worn in the Church and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church in memory of Ekaterini Haralambakis.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
