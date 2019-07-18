Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St.Cornelius Church
ELAINE A. MOERSCH

ELAINE A. MOERSCH Obituary
Elaine A. Moersch, (nee Steirer), 90, devoted and loving wife of 70 years to the late George W. Jr.; beloved mother of George III (MaryKay) and the late Bruce; proud and cherished grandmother of Heidi (Craig) Butcher, Ashley and Tyler Moersch and proud great grandmother of Craig Jr. and Madelyn Butcher; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was a true matriarch whose priority in life was the love and care for her family and friends. She enjoyed many years working at First Personnel Employment Agency in Chicago and was a longtime parishioner who was very involved at both St. Andrew and St. Cornelius Catholic Churches. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, prayers at 9:15 a.m. going to St.Cornelius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment St. Joseph. Information, 847-685-1002 or http://www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 18, 2019
