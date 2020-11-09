Elaine Alice Munson, age 81, of Crystal Lake, IL. April 25th, 1939 - November 8th, 2020. Beloved wife of David Munson. Loving mother of Jennifer (George) Priester and the late Eric Munson. Proud grandmother of Erika, Alex, and Ian Priester. Dear sister of Ann (Melvin) Keefer, the late Gordon (Joann) Albright, and the late Richard (Carol) Albright. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday November 11th at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847) 675-1990.