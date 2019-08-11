|
Elaine B. Ahlgrim nee Grupe, age 92, former resident of Huntley and Wheaton, IL. Passed away August 6, 2019 in Woodstock, IL. Born February 21, 1927 in Chicago. She is survived by her daughter Jill (Ron) Vanderpool, her sister in law Marion Grupe; She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur "Bud" Ahlgrim, her twin sister Ellen (Bill) Pardell and brother Howard Grupe. Graveside services at Mt. Emblem Cemetery on Tuesday August 13, at 11am. Information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2019