ELAINE B. GRABEK
1925 - 2020
DES PLAINES - Elaine B. Grabek (nee Maday), age 95, a lifelong resident of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away on May 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Loving mother of Gary (Barbara), Paul (Donna), Cathy (Randy), Carol (late Hal) and Linda (Stanley). Cherished grandmother of 8 and proud great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of the late Bud (Holly) and Alice (Bill). Private family services will be held. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice in Elaine's name. For info, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
May 31, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
