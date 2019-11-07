Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
426 West Ave.
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE B. MARTIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE B. MARTIN Obituary
Elaine B. Martin, loving wife of the late Alfred; loving mother of Peter (the late Gaye), the late Stephen, Alfred, Catherine (Barbara), Linda, Margaret, and Mary; grandmother of Anthony, Taliah, Evan, Christopher, Sean, Durward, Michael, and Kathleen; great-grandmother of Tony. Preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Raymond, Robert, John, Marian, Barbara, and Betty. Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6 pm until 8 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst. Funeral Mass Saturday, November 9 at 10 am at Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 426 West Ave., Elmhurst. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , . For info and condolences, 630-834-1133 or www.PedersenRyberg.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -