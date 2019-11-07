|
Elaine B. Martin, loving wife of the late Alfred; loving mother of Peter (the late Gaye), the late Stephen, Alfred, Catherine (Barbara), Linda, Margaret, and Mary; grandmother of Anthony, Taliah, Evan, Christopher, Sean, Durward, Michael, and Kathleen; great-grandmother of Tony. Preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Raymond, Robert, John, Marian, Barbara, and Betty. Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6 pm until 8 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst. Funeral Mass Saturday, November 9 at 10 am at Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 426 West Ave., Elmhurst. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , . For info and condolences, 630-834-1133 or www.PedersenRyberg.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2019