of Sun City West, AZ and Schaumburg, IL, was called home on August 6, 2019. Elaine joins her husband of 58 years, William Charvat and daughter, Jeanne Charvat (Yankowski) in heaven along with her parents, siblings and pets. Elaine graduated from Ohio University and enjoyed a long career as a med tech. She enjoyed sewing, dancing, cooking, and caring for her family. She loved to send homemade cards and gifts to her children Linda, Mark, Steve (Rick Barlow), and Greg (Tammy), son-in-law Patrick, and grandchildren Katie, Justin, and Tara. In 2018 she returned to Schaumburg (Friendship Village) to enjoy more time with her family and friends. Elaine spent countless hours volunteering in her church and community. A mass will be held at Church of the Holy Spirit in Schaumburg Friday, August 9 at 10:00. Burial to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the AZ Humane Society or Sun Cities 4Paws Rescue. Nana, you left this world a better place and for that, we are eternally grateful.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 8, 2019