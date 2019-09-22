Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE SHAUGHNESSY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE CLARICE SHAUGHNESSY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE CLARICE SHAUGHNESSY Obituary
WHEELING - Elaine Clarice Shaughnessy, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Charles Shaughnessy for 24 years. Loving mother of Debra (Michael) Acks, Patricia Quebbemann and Michael Shaughnessy. Dear grandmother of Stephen, Cheryl, Becky, Cyndi (Dominic), Tim (Sarah), Cristy (Ryan) and Ryan. Fond sister of Shirley (Jim) Gatesman. Aunt of Tom and Carol. Inurnment Elm Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, please visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.