WHEELING - Elaine Clarice Shaughnessy, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Charles Shaughnessy for 24 years. Loving mother of Debra (Michael) Acks, Patricia Quebbemann and Michael Shaughnessy. Dear grandmother of Stephen, Cheryl, Becky, Cyndi (Dominic), Tim (Sarah), Cristy (Ryan) and Ryan. Fond sister of Shirley (Jim) Gatesman. Aunt of Tom and Carol. Inurnment Elm Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, please visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019