Elaine Dollas (Kyriacou) was born August 2, 1943 in Gary, Indiana to Phillip and Encosmia Kyriacou. She passed away on the morning of July 27, 2019, in Surprise, Arizona where she has lived with and is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Byron T. Dollas, since 2001. Elaine was the loving mother of Charmaine Dollas Laine (husband Robert J. Laine) and Keith T. Dollas and the grandmother of Samantha Genovie Laine and Maxwell Charles Laine. Elaine earned a degree in interior design and had a successful career as a marketing director in the retirement home industry. She had a passion for design and architecture, cooking and attending plays, concerts and movies. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Angela. Family and friends will meet Monday morning, August 5, 2019, for Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Road, Palatine, IL 60067. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes in Elaine's name may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at . Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2019