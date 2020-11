LOMBARD - Elaine H. Boss (nee Holemeyer), age 96, of Wheaton, formerly of Lombard, passed away November 7, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 12th from 8:30 AM until time of prayers at 9:30 AM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St, Lombard, thence to Christ the King Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Visit www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094 for more information.