Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church
461 Pierson St
Crystal Lake,, IL
View Map
Resources
ELAINE LUCILLE (WARTELL) KAMPERT


Elaine Lucille (Wartell) Kampert passed away on January 20, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. She was born on September 24th 1930 to William and Lucille Wartell in Chicago, Illinois where she attended and graduated from Schurz High School in June of 1948. She married Milton (Mickey) Kampert that same year and later moved to Carpentersville, Illinois in 1955. Mickey and Elaine had five children and were married for 45 years before Mickey's passing in 1993. Elaine moved to Belvidere, Illinois in 2006 and remained there until her death. She was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan, a master seamstress and quilter, and loved to cross-stitch. She was also an avid reader of murder mysteries and biographical novels and was a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church in Carpentersville, IL. Elaine is survived by her sister, Carol Carls and her children, Gail Kottke (Les), Judy Carlson (Joe), Michael Kampert (Rhonda), Ellen Drubka (Walter), and Patrick Kampert (Jan). She had fifteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 461 Pierson St., Crystal Lake, IL on Friday, February 8, 2019, 10:00 A.M. in the chapel, followed by a reception at the church. Elaine has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's, 211 E. Grand Ave Chicago Illinois or https://rmhccni.org/lurie-childrens-house, or The Illinois Special Olympics at https://www.give.specialolympics.org/. Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
