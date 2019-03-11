|
HAWTHORN WOODS- The memorial visitation for Elaine M. Konko (nee Makuh) 81, will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the family remembrances at 4:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, Illinois 60047. Private inurnment will be at Benld Cemetery in Benld, Illinois. Elaine Konko passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 at home, surrounded by family. Elaine was born October 6, 1937 in Litchfield, Illinois. Beloved wife of 54 years to Jack Konko; loving mother of Daniel Konko and Elisa Zagorski; treasured daughter of the late John and Ludavica Makuh (nee DiPaolo). Professionally, Elaine spent her career in education and counseling. Upon retirement, she was an avid traveler with Jack and her children, talented gardener within the Garden Club of Lake Zurich, and incredible cook, keeping everyone's bellies full. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Ela Area Public Library District, 275 Mohawk Trail, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, at 847-540-8871, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
