Elaine M. Moran-Schimelpfenig, age 90, of West Chicago, formerly of Batavia, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Belmont Village Assisted Living in Carol Stream with her loving family by her side. She was born January 1, 1930 in Chicago, the daughter of Everet and Myrtle (Strom) Bloomster. Elaine worked as an executive secretary for both St. Charles Kitchens and Burgess Norton Manufacturing Company. She loved to travel and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Elaine was a member of the Red Hats Society and enjoyed singing with the Misty River Music Makers choir. She was most happy though spending time with her family and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children Tracy (Andrzej) Bartke of Mechanicsburg, Shawn (Pam) Van Kampen of Aurora, Tim (Nancy) Moran of Geneva, and Kathy Chorobik of West Chicago; grandchildren Kyle (Charlyn) Evans, Collin (Julie) Evans, Ryan (Katie) Van Kampen, Lauren (Justin) Fritchen, Kelly Moran, Meredith (Andy) Krantz, Mark Chorobik, Tom (Lili) Moran, David Chorobik, and Julia (Joe) Tuburan; ten great-grandchildren; and many other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Ralph Van Kampen, Tom Moran, and Jack Schimelpfenig; and loving friends Bob Persons and Bud German. A visitation for Elaine will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of her funeral service at 11:00 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For information, 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 21, 2020