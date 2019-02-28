Daily Herald Obituaries
ELAINE WOLAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE M. WOLAK

ELAINE M. WOLAK Obituary
Elaine M. Wolak (nee de Giraud D'Agay), beloved wife of the late Donald; loving mother of Debora (Allan) Schlegel, Mark Wolak, Tracy (Dave) Orrell and Susan Wolak (Doug Green); dear grandmother of Matthew (Shellie), Christopher (Kim) and Nicholas (Jacqueline) Schlegel, Addie (Chris) Fugger and Laura (Ryan) Menetrey; great-grandmother of Kaylee, Jordan, Lucy, Dellia and Vivian; fond sister of Shirley D'Agay and Dorothy D'Agay; sister-in-law of Sandee Pawelczyk; also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3 - 9 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Bronswood Cemetery. For funeral info, 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
