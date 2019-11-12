Daily Herald Obituaries
ELAINE MCGEE Obituary
PALATINE - Elaine McGee, nee Regan, 91, formerly of Palatine, passed away on November 9, 2019. Adored wife of Michael McGee, Sr. Loving mother of Michael (Lisa) Jr., Dr. Daniel (Pam), Francis (Lee Guthrie) McGee, and Mary (Jon) Chappell. Dear grandmother of twelve and great-grandmother of five. Loving sister of the late Michael Regan and Marie Burbank. Visitation 9 AM, Wednesday, November 13, at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E. Anderson Drive, Palatine, until time of the Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's name may be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation, https://www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com/make-a-donation/. Funeral info, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com. "Though much is taken, much abides; and though we are not now that strength which in old days moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are; One equal temper of heroic hearts, Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will to strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield."
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
