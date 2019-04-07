|
MUNDELEIN - Elaine Quinn, 82, passed away March 24, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights, IL. Elaine was born in Denver CO and been a long-time resident of Mundelein. Elaine had retired as a school teacher for Chicago Public Schools and been employed by Cook Memorial Public Library Libertyville, for more than 16 years. She was an ardent lover of all animals and had devoted much of her spare time to their care. Elaine is survived by her sister Shirley (Mark) Jervis, her niece Shawna (Eric) Erwin and her nephew Eric Jervis. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank & Florence Quinn. Private funeral services were from McMurrough Chapel, Libertyville. The date of a public memorial will be announced at a later date. If desired, memorial donations made to St. Francis Animal Shelter,10936 N. Port Washington, Rd.#138, Mequon, WI 53092 would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info. 847-362-2626 sign guestbook at Libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019