ELAINE RITA BILLECK
GRAYSLAKE - Elaine Rita Billeck, age 91, a resident of Grayslake, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville after a sudden illness. She was born in Chicago on May 4, 1929 to Edward and Stephanie Rakowski. The family owned Franks Auto Center in Zion for years. Elaine worked at Jewel Bakery for years and was active at St. Gilbert's Catholic Church in Grayslake in the Breaking the Word and Bereavement Group ministries. She loved her family, her church and her friends. She was stubbornly independent. She is survived by her nine children, Denise (Richard) Clendening, Bill (Jody) Billeck, Frank Jr. (Kathy) Billeck, Duck/Robert (Laura) Billeck, Donna (Steve) Billeck- Gonshorek, Sam/Diane Billeck, Mary Billeck, Bernadette (Todd) Putz and Nick/Dominick Billeck; her 29 grandchildren, Althea (Brian), Megan (Justin), Emilie (Leo), Skee (Rachel), James (Luisa), Carolyn, Ken (Alyssia), Christopher (Kate), Jillian, TJ (Maria), Rachel (Eric), Sarah (Andrew), Chelsea (MaryKate), Stephanie (Donte), Aniela, Ashley, Daniel, Keith (Alex), Matthew (Sasha), Lauren (Patrick), Spencer (Andre), Connor (Melissa), Brodie (Erin), Dillon, Evan, Kiira, Danika, Dean and Keith; and her 20 great-grandchildren, Milo, Silas, Ellie, Cora, May, Landon, Alyssia, Hannah, Katie, Tyler, Victoria, Peyton, Bradley, Vivian, Renee, Koryn, Gus, Oliver, Mae and Alexander. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Sr., daughter, Deborah, and granddaughter, Hilary. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00am until 11:00am at St. Gilbert Catholic Church, 301 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake IL 60030. The funeral mass will follow at 11:00am at the church. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 33100 Hunt Club Road, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Gilbert Catholic Church would be appreciated. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
