Services Memorial service 12:30 PM Compass Church in Wheaton 520 E. Roosevelt Road Wheaton , IL

Elaine Ruth Highfield Hall went peacefully to the Lord on January 26, 2019 at Windsor Park Manor in Carol Stream, Illinois where she lived. Elaine was born on November 22,1926 in Chicago, Illinois to Mabel (Sellstrom) Highfield and Paul Highfield. Elaine was their second daughter, following LaVerne Highfield Binnquist who preceded her in death. She was raised in Chicago and graduated from Von Steuben High School. Elaine met her future husband at the North Side Gospel Center before he left to defend our country in WWII, but they wrote letters back and forth and developed their love long distance. Elaine married her sweetheart, Robert Hall, in 1947 and they shared a loving relationship for 65 years until he went to be with the Lord in 2012. Together they were a couple who were wonderful parents and grandparents, who loved and served their Lord, Jesus Christ. While Elaine's primary role was in the home, she also worked for a time as a secretary at Scripture Press in Wheaton. She then became owner of Wilson Hall, a company that assembled children's learning materials for Scripture Press. Elaine was heavily involved in church activities at the Wheaton Evangelical Free Church. Over the years, she sang in the choir, served as an Awana leader, taught Sunday School classes, and worked with youth groups. She loved to entertain in their home, and often had church groups or families over for dinner or other fellowship activities. She was known for her warmth, kindness, and welcoming others into her home. Elaine is survived by her two daughters and two sons: Bill Hall and his wife Lynn of Wayland, MI, Linda Hall of Indiana, PA, Ken Hall and his wife Lynne of Seattle, WA, and Karin Rogers and her husband Dave of Aurora, IL; nine grandchildren, Katie Walker, Lindsay Whittaker (Brian), Steve Hall (Kristin), Christopher Hall (Tina), Allison Hall, Jeffrey Hall, Alexander Rogers, Keirsten Rogers, and, Erik Rogers; ten great-grandchildren, Luke, Payton, Alaina, Johanna, Connor, Abigail, Carson, Madyson, Brianna, Charlotte, and Blake. Her children and grandchildren were a source of real joy and fun for Elaine. She loved the family birthday breakfast in bed tradition, and hosting tea parties and making gingerbread houses with her granddaughters. She and Bob loved camping trips, playing tennis, and riding bicycles with their children and grandkids. She just loved being with their family and was always planning family activities and vacations. A memorial service celebrating Elaine's life and her home going to be with her Lord will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Compass Church in Wheaton, 520 E. Roosevelt Road, in Wheaton, IL. Interment will be private at Wheaton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AWANA Clubs International, One East Bode Road, Streamwood, IL 60107. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019